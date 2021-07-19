FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

How to connect the Apple Watch to any NordicTrack or iFIT bike, tread, rower, or vault

-
iFitApps

Unlike every other smart watch or wearable that I know of, the Apple Watch is unfortunately not capable of broadcasting your heart rate to iFIT Fitness equipment. However, after testing a few ideas, there’s one method that is by far the fastest and easiest way to connect your Apple Watch to any NordicTrack or iFIT Bike, Tread, Rower, or Vault.

You are going to need your iPhone and an App called Echo Heart Rate. The Echo app is able to bypass the connection limitations of the Apple Watch by using your iPhone’s bluetooth to send your heart-rate info to your equipment.

You can try out the Echo Heart Rate App for free, but the free version limits workout sessions to just 20 minutes. If you would like to have unlimited use of the app for longer workouts, then there is a one-time fee of $14.99. For me this is easily worth it so I don’t have to switch out my Apple Watch with another heart-rate tracker if I don’t want to. 

UPDATE: For the Connect The Watts Community, The Pro Version of ECHO has been reduced in the App Store to $9.99 for the next 48 hours (July 19th – July 20)!!!

How to set it up

  • First, Download the Echo app on your iPhone and watch. 
  • Second, select “Tap to start” on Echo and make sure the type of fitness equipment you are using is selected. The app will say, “Waiting to connect” because it can only connect after you have started the class. It will not connect during the warm-up.
  • Finally, once the workout starts, it will take a few seconds and then your should see your heart rate pop up on your phone, watch and most importantly, on your iFit or NordicTrack screen.

Echo also has a heart-rate zone feature that matches up with to the NordicTrack zone color system, so just make sure that your max heart rate in the Echo Heart Rate App to set to the same max heart rate on your iFIT account and enable “HR Zones” in the Echo app settings. 

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

iFit

Apps

About the Author

iFIT adds new Field Trip Flash Challenge
iFIT acquires SWEAT, an online fitness app designed for...
iFIT welcomes Michael Phelps as their newest trainer
iFIT adds 11 new music stations
ICON Health & Fitness officially announces name ch...
Jesse Corbin’s coming-out iFIT workout (Exclusive...
iFIT adding new Cardio and Strength Series featuring Al...
iFIT adds new Costa Rica Walking Meditation Series
Show More Comments

Related

Review: Bike+ offers a premium experience if Peloton is at the center of your fitness routine

Learn More

NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike on Sale through Amazon for $1799 (Reg. $1999)

Learn More
Save $340

NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from $65 for Prime Day (Up to $340 off)

From $70 Learn More

As Peloton moves to compete with Apple Watch, details emerge for its upcoming heart rate armband

Learn More

Jesse Corbin’s coming-out iFIT workout (Exclusive First Look)

Learn More

Amazon Prime Deals for connected and home fitness

Learn More
34% off

Build your at-home gym from $128: Weslo Bluetooth treadmill, Marcy power tower, more

From $128 Learn More

iFIT adds new Field Trip Flash Challenge

Learn More