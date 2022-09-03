The best fitness tech Labor Day Sales

Few people realize that one of the biggest weekends for connected fitness and health sales is Labor Day. It’s the end of summer and companies realize many of you are heading back inside to get your sweat on. Below are some of the best deals going on now.
Nordictrack
Nordictrack has gone big for its Labor Day sale. Last month we gave a thorough rundown of the equipment discounted, but here it is listed, for a quick reference. These prices are good through September 15.
- X22i Treadmill, $200 off (see our review here)
- 2450 Treadmill, $200 off (see our review here)
- S27i Studio Bike, $200 off (see our review here)
- RW900 Rower, $100 off (see our review here)
- Fusion CST Studio, $200 off (see our review here)
- FS10i Elliptical, $100 off
- FS14i Ellipticals, $200 off
Hydrow
Hydrow Labor Day sale prices are good through September 6.
- Hydrow Rower Bundle, $300 off (see our review here)
- Hydrow Wave Bundle, $90 off (see our review here)
Bowflex
Bowflex looks to be offering the most equipment at discounted prices, this Labor Day. Part of the sale includes the the VeloCore, which we rated the ‘Most Unique Exercise Bike’ of 2022. Bowflex Labor Day sale prices are good now through September 9.
- Bowflex Treadmills, $200-$500 off
- Bowflex Max Trainers, $200-$400 off (see our review here)
- Bowflex Velocore and C6/7 Bikes, $300-$400 off (see our review here)
- Bowflex Dumbbells, $50-$100 off
- Bowflex Kettlebell, $30 off (see our review here)
Hyperice
- Hypervolt Massage Gun, $50 off (see our review here)
- Hypersphere Mini, $25, off (see our review here)
- Hyperice X, $50 off
Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep Labor Day discounts are only good through September 3, so if you’ve been thinking it, now is the time.
- Pod 3 Mattress, $150 off (see our review here)
- Pod 3 Cover, $75 off (see our review here)
Tonal
Sale running now through September 19.
- Tonal, $250 off
Apollo Neuro
- Apollo Wearable, $40 off
YOSUDA Bike
- YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike, $100-$180 off (see our review here)
Fitbit
- Charge 5, $30 off ($119.95)
- Luxe, $30 off ($99.95)
- Ace 3, $20 off ($59.95)
Mobvoi
- TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS on Amazon, $75 off (see our review here)
See any sales we missed? Let us know in the comments below!
