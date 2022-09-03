The best fitness tech Labor Day Sales

Colin Jenkins -
NordicTrackHydrowDealsHyperice

Few people realize that one of the biggest weekends for connected fitness and health sales is Labor Day. It’s the end of summer and companies realize many of you are heading back inside to get your sweat on. Below are some of the best deals going on now.

Nordictrack

See Sale Here

Nordictrack has gone big for its Labor Day sale. Last month we gave a thorough rundown of the equipment discounted, but here it is listed, for a quick reference. These prices are good through September 15.

Hydrow

See Sale Here

Hydrow Labor Day sale prices are good through September 6.

Bowflex

See Sale Here

Bowflex looks to be offering the most equipment at discounted prices, this Labor Day. Part of the sale includes the the VeloCore, which we rated the ‘Most Unique Exercise Bike’ of 2022. Bowflex Labor Day sale prices are good now through September 9.

Hyperice

See Sale Here

Eight Sleep

See Sale Here

Eight Sleep Labor Day discounts are only good through September 3, so if you’ve been thinking it, now is the time.

Tonal

See Sale Here

Sale running now through September 19.

  • Tonal, $250 off

Apollo Neuro

See Sale Here

  • Apollo Wearable, $40 off

YOSUDA Bike

See Sale Here

Fitbit

See Sale Here

  • Charge 5, $30 off ($119.95)
  • Luxe, $30 off ($99.95)
  • Ace 3, $20 off ($59.95)

Mobvoi

See Sale Here

See any sales we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

Suggested articles:

Add Connect The Watts to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

NordicTrack

Hydrow

Deals Hyperice

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
NordicTrack Labor Day sales, including great Peloton al...
Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch scree...
Kim Kardashian joins Peloton in upcoming class series
Peloton stock sinks on $1.2 billion quarterly loss [Vid...
Tonal Patents reveal possible new products in the works...
Hydrow Wave review and rower comparison
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS review – jack of all trades!
The ‘Cold’ Plunge review – an ice bath th...
Load more...
Show More Comments