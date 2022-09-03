The best fitness tech Labor Day Sales

Few people realize that one of the biggest weekends for connected fitness and health sales is Labor Day. It’s the end of summer and companies realize many of you are heading back inside to get your sweat on. Below are some of the best deals going on now.

Nordictrack

Nordictrack has gone big for its Labor Day sale. Last month we gave a thorough rundown of the equipment discounted, but here it is listed, for a quick reference. These prices are good through September 15.

Hydrow

Hydrow Labor Day sale prices are good through September 6.

Bowflex

Bowflex looks to be offering the most equipment at discounted prices, this Labor Day. Part of the sale includes the the VeloCore, which we rated the ‘Most Unique Exercise Bike’ of 2022. Bowflex Labor Day sale prices are good now through September 9.

Hyperice

Hypervolt Massage Gun, $50 off (see our review here)

Hypersphere Mini, $25, off (see our review here)

Hyperice X, $50 off

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Labor Day discounts are only good through September 3, so if you’ve been thinking it, now is the time.

Tonal

Sale running now through September 19.

Tonal, $250 off

Apollo Neuro

Apollo Wearable, $40 off

YOSUDA Bike

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike, $100-$180 off (see our review here)

Fitbit

Charge 5, $30 off ($119.95)

Luxe, $30 off ($99.95)

Ace 3, $20 off ($59.95)

Mobvoi

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS on Amazon, $75 off (see our review here)

See any sales we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

